Midday Fix: What to do about student loan debt and details on all Money Smart Week events

Posted 11:24 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, March 29, 2019

Karen Chan of Karen Chan Financial Education & Consulting, LLC

https://karenchanfinancialed.com/

Events:

-Money Smart Week 2019 Offers Hundreds of Free Events in the Chicagoland area - March 30-April 6.

https://www.moneysmartweek.org/events

-MSW event titled “I Graduated with Student Loans, Now What?”  Attendees will learn to determine the types of loans and the rules that apply to each. They will learn to compare balance-based and income-driven repayment plans and learn to choose the best one for his/her situation. Attendees will also learn about loan forgiveness programs, loan consolidation and how to “cure” a loan that’s in default.

At the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago on April 5 – 400 S. State St., Chicago – 12:00 p.m.

https://www.moneysmartweek.org/6274/i_graduated_with_student_loans_now_what

