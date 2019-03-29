Marina City joins us in the studio, they are playing at Chop Shop at 2033 W. North Avenue on Friday April 5th at 8:00 pm. You can find out more about Marina City on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and you can listen to their music including their new single "Addicted" on Spotify.
Marina City live in studio!
