Man charged with harassing woman in Puerto Rican flag shirt reportedly seeking plea deal

Posted 5:53 PM, March 29, 2019, by

CHICAGO — The man charged with harassing a woman at a Cook County forest preserve last summer is reportedly looking for a plea deal.

Timothy Trybus was shown on a video berating the 24 year old because she had a Puerto Rican flag on her shirt.

Trybus asked the woman if she was an American citizen and told her she should not be wearing the shirt.

A forest preserve officer stood idly by as this happened, despite the woman’s pleas for help.

That officer was later fired.

Trybus was charged with a hate crime.

The Chicago Tribune reports an attorney for Trybus is preparing a mitigation package and expects to have it ready by the next court date on May 2.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.