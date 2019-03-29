Man charged with harassing woman in Puerto Rican flag shirt reportedly seeking plea deal

CHICAGO — The man charged with harassing a woman at a Cook County forest preserve last summer is reportedly looking for a plea deal.

Timothy Trybus was shown on a video berating the 24 year old because she had a Puerto Rican flag on her shirt.

Trybus asked the woman if she was an American citizen and told her she should not be wearing the shirt.

A forest preserve officer stood idly by as this happened, despite the woman’s pleas for help.

That officer was later fired.

Trybus was charged with a hate crime.

The Chicago Tribune reports an attorney for Trybus is preparing a mitigation package and expects to have it ready by the next court date on May 2.