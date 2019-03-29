Lunchbreak: Salmon Wellington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Biggers, Executive Chef of Margeaux Brasserie

Margeaux Brasserie

11 E. Walton St. (located on 3rd floor of Waldorf Astoria)

(312) 625-1324

https://www.michaelmina.net/restaurants/chicago/margeaux-brasserie/

Recipe:

SALMON WELLINGTON RECIPE

Inspired by Chef Biggers’ experience at 3-starred Bocuse in Lyon, France, and is a spin on the chef’s Classic Salmon en Croute.

Ingredients: to yield 2 each

½ cup Spinach and Artichoke Duxelle 2 cups rough chopped poached Artichoke Bottoms (you can purchase this at most stores, if it doesn’t specifically say “poached” the canned artichoke bottoms will work!) 2 cups raw/washed Baby Spinach ¼ cup Cream Cheese 2T Lemon Juice Salt and White Pepper (to taste)

2 large sheets Puff Pastry

1 cup liquid Egg Yolks

Dill Béarnaise 4 Egg Yolks 2 cup clarified Butter 2 T chopped Dill 1 cup Champagne Vinegar 1 T chopped Shallots



Directions for Artichoke and Spinach Duxelle: Place all ingredients (artichoke bottoms, baby spinach, cream cheese, lemon juice) in a food processor and blend until very fine. Season with salt and white pepper to taste.

Directions for Wellington: Brine Salmon in a quart of water with ¼ cup of salt for about 1.5 hours. Then remove from brine and pat dry. On plastic wrap lined cutting board, coat the salmon with a thin layer of the spinach and artichoke duxelle on all sides making sure no salmon is left showing and wrap in plastic. Place in refrigerator for at least one hour.

Remove puff pastry from freezer until tempered to just below room temperature. It is important to make sure that the puff pastry is not too thawed that it gets sticky, but not too frozen that it is not pliable. Then cut the puff pastry into two 4X6 inch sheets and brush with liquid egg yolks on one side. Place duxelle wrapped salmon in center of first sheet with egg yolk brushed side facing up. Place second piece of puff pastry on top with egg yolk side facing down. Carefully enclose the fish completely by crimping the sides shut with fingers or using a metal fork.

Brush the entire top surface with liquid egg yolks and place in refrigerator for at least one hour. Remove from the refrigerator and cook in 400 degree oven for 25 minutes. The outside should be golden brown when ready. Serve with the dill béarnaise.

Directions for Dill Bearnaise: Over double boiler, whip egg yolks until doubled in volume. Add clarified butter slowly using a hand blender to incorporate. Do not go too fast, as the sauce will break easily. In separate small sauce pot, add dill, shallots, and vinegar together and reduce till almost all liquid is gone. Once béarnaise base is made, add dill reduction and season with salt and white pepper. Place in sauce bowl and reserve for service.