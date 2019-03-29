Kids model 80’s inspired spring clothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Timeless Tots is kicking off springtime with some 80's inspired fashion. With spring being right around the corner, the store has already filled their racks with fashionable pieces for the new season.

Bright yellows, neon green and hot pink are all popular this season in kids fashion. On the playground, expect the boys to be wearing graphic T's and superhero T's. You'll also be seeing a "business casual" look as boys will be sporting button down shirts. For girls, expect to see jumpsuits and dresses in trendy 80's colors, along with big sweaters.

Timeless Tots is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago and is a must-stop spot from specialty gifts and clothing styles from newborn up to size 6x. The store not only specializes in local artist brands, but also premium and European lines. Featured brands include Tori Grace Outfitters, The Little Dapper Collection, Elizabeth's Closet, and Maley Designs.