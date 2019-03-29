Sex trafficking expert Jaco Booyens joins us live in the studio today to discuss the issue of sex trafficking in Chicago, The USA, and the world, as well as his personal experiences with the issue. Booyens produced and directed the feature film, 8 Days (2014), which his wife wrote as a non-profit, volunteer film, inspired by actual events of sex trafficking in the United States, Jaco launched red carpet events to screen the film, bring awareness and donate proceeds to local anti-trafficking organizations within the USA, South Africa, Europe, and The Dominican Republic. Booyens is also the co-founder and Chairman of Eden Green Technology, a company with the mission to feed the world and eradicate food deserts in the USA and abroad through a revolutionary vertical farming technology. For more information regarding Jaco and his work, check out https://www.jacobooyens.com/
Jaco Booyens discusses domestic and international sex trafficking
