Illinois lawmaker files JUSSIE Act after charges against Smollett dropped

CHICAGO — A Illinois lawmaker from Chicago’s Northwest Side has proposed a bill in response to the Jussie Smollett case.

On Friday, State Rep. Michael McAuliffe filed the Just Usage of State Subsidies in Entertainment, orJUSSIE Act.

“This bill prohibits any state tax credits from going to a production that employs someone who was convicted of a hate crime, someone who was convicted of falsifying a hate crime, or someone who, in the case of Jussie Smollett, participated in a deferred prosecution program for falsifying a hate crime,” McAuliffe said in a Facebook post.

Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime attack on Jan. 29. A grand jury indicted him on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but in a surprise move, Cook County prosecutors agreed to drop those charges in exchange for community service and forfeiting his bond.

The City of Chicago formally sent a letter to the “Empire” actor, billing him for the cost of the investigation into the alleged crime: $130,000.