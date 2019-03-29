Cold end to March, seasonable start to April

High temperatures in the mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday will bring an end to March with the monthly average temperature being more than 3 degrees below normal. This continues a trend of below normal temperatures since the beginning of 2019. Morning rain will diminish and end by the afternoon with some afternoon sun. Highest rain totals from overnight and early Saturday will likely be to the south of I-80. High pressure centered over the central plains will bring sunny skies but keep temperatures below normal on Sunday.

Temperatures will become seasonal by April Fool’s Day on Monday, with a high temperature close to the normal of 53 for April 1st. Temperatures rise to the low 60s by Wednesday, but cooler temperatures and rain will be in store for the White Sox home opener on Thursday afternoon.