Adopt-A-Pet: West Suburban Humane Society

Posted 11:08 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, March 29, 2019

Carolyn Mossberger, Executive Director of the West Suburban Humane Society

West Suburban Humane Society

1901 W. Ogden Avenue
Downers Grove, IL 60515

http://www.wshs-dg.org

Events:

Trivia Night Benefit for the West Suburban Humane Society

Saturday, April 27, 2019 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

American Legion

4000 Saratoga

Downers Grove, IL

https://www.wshs-dg.org/news-events/upcoming-events/30-trivia-night

Annual Petals for Pets Plant Sale for the West Suburban Humane Society

Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Doggie Depot

635 Rogers Street

Downers Grove, IL

https://www.wshs-dg.org/news-events/upcoming-events/43-plant-sale-1-1

Building a new shelter in 2019!

Raising funds through their Capital Campaign

https://wshs-dg.org/news-events/capital-campaign-wshs

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.