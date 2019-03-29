Adopt-A-Pet: West Suburban Humane Society

Carolyn Mossberger, Executive Director of the West Suburban Humane Society
West Suburban Humane Society
1901 W. Ogden Avenue
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Events:
Trivia Night Benefit for the West Suburban Humane Society
Saturday, April 27, 2019 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
American Legion
4000 Saratoga
Downers Grove, IL
https://www.wshs-dg.org/news-events/upcoming-events/30-trivia-night
Annual Petals for Pets Plant Sale for the West Suburban Humane Society
Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Doggie Depot
635 Rogers Street
Downers Grove, IL
https://www.wshs-dg.org/news-events/upcoming-events/43-plant-sale-1-1
Building a new shelter in 2019!
Raising funds through their Capital Campaign