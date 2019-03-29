5 debates in 5 days; candidates end busy week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It’s been more than a year since the first candidates entered the race for Chicago mayor. For the final two candidates, the long, winding road ends in four days.

Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot will meet Friday night in what will mark the fifth debate in five days.

It’s been a busy week leading up to the debate.

Preckwinkle’s re-emerged on the airwaves with a campaign commercial that reference Lightfoot’s involvement in the aftermath of a 2004 fire that killed four children.

Some critics called it tasteless.

Friday, Preckwinkle said she’s just trying to point out a contrast between her own public service and Lightfoot’s career.

“I’m proud of the campaign we ran and the work we’ve done,” she said.

Lightfoot announced a plan for what she says is a broken system in Chicago - that low-income residents and people of color are being unfairly targeted by fines and fees. It includes a full review of the red light camera program and the criteria the city uses to put a boot on a car.

Lightfoot also got a key endorsement Friday from the hospitality workers union Unite Here Local (1).