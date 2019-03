CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was shot and killed on Chicago’s Southwest Side Friday.

According to police the male teen was walking with others in the 3500 block of West 58th Street around 7 p.m. in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said four men got out of a black SUV and started firing at the group.

The 17-year-old was stuck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.