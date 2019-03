LISLE, Ill. — One person is dead and four others are critically injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 355.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on I-355 near Maple Avenue in Lisle.

A blue Volkswagen was headed southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a black Honda head-on.

A Subaru and a Ford truck ran into the wreckage.

Four people were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

I-355 has since been reopened to traffic after an overnight investigation.