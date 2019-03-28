× White Sox Opening Day Notes @ Kansas City

➢ The White Sox and Royals will face off on Opening Day for the second straight year, after the White Sox won last year’s opener, 14-7. The Sox won the season series, 11-8, after winning each of the first five road games against the Royals.

➢ Chicago finished 2018 with a 62-100 record, third worst in MLB just ahead of Kansas City at 58-104 and Baltimore at 47-115. It was the White Sox’s fifth-worst record in franchise history and worst since a 56-106 campaign in 1970.

➢ The Royals’ 58-104 record in 2018 was tied for their second worst in franchise history, just ahead of the 2005 season (56-106). They finished the year on a positive note, going 20-14 over the last 34 games of the season, holding opponents to just 4.2 runs per game.

➢ Jose Abreu played a career-low 128 games in 2018 but hit 22 home runs, his fifth consecutive season with 20+ homers. He is one of just six active players to hit at least 20 home runs in each of his first five MLB seasons.

➢ Brad Keller started 20 games as a rookie last season after entering the starting rotation in late May. He allowed just seven home runs in 140.1 innings for a 0.45 HR/9 rate, second best in MLB behind Jacob deGrom (minimum 125.0 innings pitched).