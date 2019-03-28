Robert Smigel talks about his legacy in comedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smigel is an award-winning actor, writer, and director who holds a legacy in comedy. He has the title of the longest running SNL writers in the show's history starting with the show in 1985. He then started directing in 2018 with the Adam Sandler, Chris Rock Netflix Comedy "The Week of". His most famous creation is Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who debuted on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 1997 and has continued to make appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and others over the years. The character even had his own mini series during the 2016 presidential campaign called "Triumph's Election Special 2016."

Tonight, Smigel will be at the Museum of Broadcast Communications for Conversations in Comedy.

March, 28th at 6PM

Museum of Broadcast Communications

360 North State Street