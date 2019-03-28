Preckwinkle says she will not pull Lightfoot attack ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Toni Preckwinkle said she will not pull an ad attacking Lori Lightfoot as the Chicago mayoral runoff candidates go going back-and-forth less than a week before the election.

In the latest political ad, Preckwinkle lashed out at Lightfoot by referencing a 2004 West Side fire that killed four children.

Lightfoot was the chief of staff at the Office of Emergency Management and Communication at the time and was blamed for 911 tapes that were allegedly destroyed.

Preckwinkle going back in the air with a negative TV ad. It’s about the 2004 fire and questions about whether 9–1-1 calls were mishandled when Lightfoot was responsible for 9-1-1 operations. https://t.co/TsVz5lP1sn — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) March 27, 2019

Lightfoot called the ad an “act of desperation.”

“I think it’s really unfortunate the Preckwinkle campaign has attempted to profit on the pain of the Funches family,” she said.

With the election less than a week away, Preckwinkle has defended her actions.

“This is an issue we think is really important in terms of voters understand leadership abilities and willingness to take responsibility in tough circumstances,” Preckwinkle said.

Some people in the community have called the ad distasteful and felt that Preckwinkle should pull it out of respect for the victims’ family, who was not notified prior to the ad running.

“I think whoever she’s getting her advice from should show accountability for this. I would never want to think Preckwinkle would shoot a dart this low so close to the end of the race,” Bishop Larry Trotter said.

Lightfoot said, “we have to move beyond this really craven political stunt.”

“It’s unfortunate, I think demeaning, to what should be a discussion and narrative about the future,” Lightfoot said.

Preckwinkle said she will not pull the ad, and doesn’t regret it.

“No, I think this is an ad that shares with the voters important factors of my opponents capacity to lead,” she said.

Both candidates spoke Thursday evening at Malcolm X College at the Chicago’s Black and Brown Future forum.