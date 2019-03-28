× NASA will pay you $19K to stay in bed

NASA is paying people $19,000 to stay in bed for two months.

Researchers are trying to find out if “artificial gravity” can help astronauts who spend a long time in space.

Two groups of 12 people will travel Germany to spend 60 days with their feet propped above their head.

Researchers will monitor them while they eat, read, watch TV and go to the bathroom.

One group will be spun around in an artificial gravity chamber, and the control group will not spin.

Like most dream jobs, the offer comes with a catch. You must speak German and be between 24 and 55 and healthy.

For more information, visit their website. Note that you will have to translate the page into English.