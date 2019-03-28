Midday Fix: How to save money on international vacation destinations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laura Powell, Veteran Travel Journalist

http://www.dailysuitcase.com

Tips:

What should you take into account when considering international destinations?

*Look for Low Exchange Rates

*Discover Destinations Served by Low-Cost Carriers

*Go to the Off-Season

What else can people do to save money on international travel?

*Use Airline-Branded Credit Cards (savings on checked luggage, early boarding)

*Find Hotels Serving Free Breakfast

*Last-Minute Deal Websites

*Look for Free Airfare or 2 for 1 Deals (often offered by cruise lines)

*AirBnB