Midday Fix: How to save money on international vacation destinations

Posted 11:04 AM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, March 28, 2019

Laura Powell, Veteran Travel Journalist

http://www.dailysuitcase.com

Tips:

What should you take into account when considering international destinations?

*Look for Low Exchange Rates

*Discover Destinations Served by Low-Cost Carriers

*Go to the Off-Season

What else can people do to save money on international travel?

*Use Airline-Branded Credit Cards (savings on checked luggage, early boarding)

*Find Hotels Serving Free Breakfast

*Last-Minute Deal Websites

*Look for Free Airfare or 2 for 1 Deals (often offered by cruise lines)

*AirBnB

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.