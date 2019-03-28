Midday Fix: How to save money on international vacation destinations

Laura Powell, Veteran Travel Journalist
Tips:
What should you take into account when considering international destinations?
*Look for Low Exchange Rates
*Discover Destinations Served by Low-Cost Carriers
*Go to the Off-Season
What else can people do to save money on international travel?
*Use Airline-Branded Credit Cards (savings on checked luggage, early boarding)
*Find Hotels Serving Free Breakfast
*Last-Minute Deal Websites
*Look for Free Airfare or 2 for 1 Deals (often offered by cruise lines)
*AirBnB