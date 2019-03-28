Lunchbreak: French Onion Dipper Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nic Manning, Executive Chef, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa

The Game at

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana 46360

888-879-7711

http://www.bluechipcasino.com

Recipe:

French Onion Dipper

The Game at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa

5 lbs Spanish Onions, sliced

½ c Beef Base

¼ c Chicken Base

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 gal Beef Stock

1 tbsp Black Pepper

3 Bay Leaves

½ c Dry Sherry

½ c Port Wine

2 sprigs Fresh Thyme

¼ c Granulated Sugar

4 lbs Chuck Roast

¼ c Steak Seasoning

Rub the chuck roast with steak seasoning. Sear the chuck roast in a pot on high heat. Remove the roast from the pot and add the onions; lower the temperature and caramelize the onions slowly. Add sugar, thyme and bay leaves. Add the dry sherry and port wines, simmer until liquid is reduced. Add the chicken and beef base and mustard. Add beef stock, black pepper and slow cook for about two hours on low. When meat is done, remove from liquid and shred. Refrigerate the meat and onion braising liquid separately for later use.

To make your sandwich: Heat the shredded beef. Toast a hoagie roll with garlic butter. Heat the onion braising liquid. Place beef on hoagie, melt slice of provolone and gruyere cheese on top; serve with onion braising liquid for dipping.