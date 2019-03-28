Jussie Smollett’s legal team expected to file motion for expungement Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett's legal team plans to file a motion Thursday in hopes to have the actor's record expunged.

Smollett is believed to be out of town and is not expected to be in court.

Prosecutors dropped all charges against the actor Tuesday. Smollett had been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Chicago police say he staged a racial and homophobic attack in the city in January.

Smollett's righteous insistence of innocence after Tuesday's court hearing flies in the face of considerable evidence in the police report on the hate crime he alleged.

The report was sealed Wednesday at the defense's request, but WGN News obtained a copy just before the court order.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson stand by the investigation which found the alleged attack to be a hoax perpetrated by Smollett. Mayor Emanuel believes the actor still owes the city of Chicago an apology.

State's Attorney Kim Foxx insists Smollett was treated the same as others charged with Class 4 felonies, who rarely go to prison.

Meantime, the FBI is still investigating the threatening letter sent to Smollett at the "Empire" set a week before the alleged attack.

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Thursday the FBI and the Department of Justice will review the Jussie Smollett case.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Smollett’s attorneys continue to insist on his innocence claiming they were ready to move forward with trial, but it was the state to discontinue the matter.

Smollett's team is expected to release a statement Thursday to address a number of issues.