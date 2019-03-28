Jersey Boys live in-studio performance

Back by popular demand, Jersey Boys will return to Chicago for a limited one-week engagement April 2 – 7, 2019. Broadway In Chicago presents the show at The Auditorium Theatre.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them
an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

JERSEY BOYS
April 2nd –7th
Auditorium Theatre
50 Ida B. Wells
Chicago, IL 60605
BroadwayinChicago.com

