Internet in a frenzy over bagel controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A Midwest man who brought his coworkers bagels sliced like bread is getting an earful from social media.

Alex Krautmann on Monday tweeted a photo of his Panera purchase and called the vertical slices "the St. Louis secret." Krautmann pointed out it creates more slices and more surface area for cream cheese. He wrote the few remaining slices make nice bagel chips with hummus.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

Krautmann's tweet quickly went viral, with people weighing in on both sides. . Some people from St. Louis were appalled that this was considered a "St. Louis method," while other people defended the sliced bagels

Panera bread, also known as "Saint Louis Bread Company" in its founding city, tweeted that even their corporate office was divided on the issue.

But the company also told Krautmann the bagels "are on us" next time, and they'll be sliced however he'd like.