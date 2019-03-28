‘I needed a minute to myself’: Mom accused of leaving kids ages 2, 7 home alone

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother accused of leaving her two young children home alone now faces child neglect charges.

Tawanda Davis, 39, allegedly left a 2-year-old and 7-year-old by themselves “since sometime the night before,” the kids later told authorities.

On March 26, just before 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the area near 8th and Vliet streets where a public safety specialist said she found the children alone, according to a criminal complaint.

The 7-year-old said he had not eaten since he was at day care the previous day.

While officers were on scene, Davis returned, and stated that “she knew she messed up and that she was wrong.” She said she left around 11 p.m., telling officers, “I just left. I was just out. I needed a minute to myself.”

Davis made her initial appearance in court on March 28. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 5. She was ordered to have no contact with the children unless supervised, and signature bond was set.