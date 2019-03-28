× High school senior running for mayor of Palos Park

PALOS PARK, Ill. — A senior at St. Ignatius College Prep is running for mayor in his hometown.

Nicholas Baker, 18, is setting his political sights on the top job in Palos Park. He’s running against incumbent Mayor John Mahoney.

Baker’s family is helping with the campaign. His younger brothers are making the case to classmates and teachers. His grandmother is also the media contact.

Mayor Mahoney praised Baker for running for office and being interested in public service.

The election will take place on Tuesday.