FBI, DOJ to review ‘outrageous’ Jussie Smollett case, Trump says

CHICAGO –President Donald Trump said the FBI and the Department of Justice will review the Jussie Smollett case.

A prosecutor unexpectedly dropped all charges Tuesday against the “Empire” actor, who was accused of staging an assault on himself in Chicago.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “It is an embarrassment to our nation!”

When asked about Trump’s tweet Thursday morning, the DOJ declined to comment. CNN is also reaching out to the FBI.

The charges against Smollett were dropped after the actor forfeited his bail money and did community service. The prosecutor, First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Magats, said thousands of cases have similar resolutions.

But the sudden dismissal drew the ire of city officials, and the court’s decision to seal the records in the case angered many observers.