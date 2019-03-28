× Illinois state trooper killed in crash near Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper was killed in a crash near Freeport, Ill., Thursday afternoon, sources tell WGN.

The female trooper had pulled over a semi on U.S. Route 20 near state Route 75 when her vehicle was hit by another semi. Here vehicle reportedly burst into flames upon impact.

This is the 15th trooper of 2019 to be hit by a vehicle while stopped on the side of of the road, and the second fatality. Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was killed in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING: Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of US 20 near the Rt. 75 Freeport exit for a serious crash. Illinois State Police are investigating and we have crews on the way. (Photo: Beth Surrarrer Hitz) pic.twitter.com/Uydo3DW0bT — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) March 28, 2019