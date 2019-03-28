Disability groups call out Lupita Nyong’o for ‘Us’ voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, "Us," may be loved by movie goers and critics, but not everyone is happy with it.

Disability groups are criticizing Lupita Nyong’o’s choice of voice for her evil doppelganger, Red.

The Oscar-winning actress told The New York Times that Robert Kennedy Jr. was the inspiration for her character's voice. Kennedy has a neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia.

Spasmodic dysphonia, also known as laryngeal dystonia, is a disorder in which the muscles that generate a person's voice go into periods of spasm.

After discovering he was the inspiration behind the voice, Kennedy took to Twitter, saying: "Not sure what to make of this honor. Is it a good thing?"

Not sure what to make of this honor. Is it a good thing? https://t.co/NDObfEjNBc — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 22, 2019

Organizations dedicated to fighting stigmas for people with disabilities say connecting disabilities to evil characters marginalizes people who live with those disabilities.

In part of a statement on their website, The National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association said, “We understand that hearing the unique sound caused by symptoms of spasmodic dysphonia was the spark of inspiration for the voice of this character. What is difficult for us, and for the thousands of people living with spasmodic dysphonia, is this association to their voice with what might be considered haunting.”

During an appearance on 'The View' Thursday, Nyong’o apologized to anyone who she may have offended and said that was not her intent.