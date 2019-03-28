× Cubs fan captures hundreds of sunrises over Wrigley Field

Watch the full profile of photographer Bret Habura Thursday, March 28 on the WGN News at 9

CHICAGO — It’s around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, and as the sun begins to rise over Wrigley Field and crews start preparations for Opening Day, photographer Bret Habura is getting ready to capture the scene. He’s done it hundreds of times before.

Unpacking his drone camera, Habura crouches like a catcher, his focus on taking a perfect shot of the fleeting sunrise from a high altitude.

“I shot it a lot this winter, I got a lot of it in snow, which I was very excited about, now just need to get it with some grass,” Habura said. “I would like the sun to peek out a little more to get a little more color, little more flair.”

After growing up as a lonely Cubs fan in New York, Habura moved to Chicago, where he was drawn to the cathedral of America’s past time. Whether in sunrise, sunset, or at night, he estimates he’s taken more than 4,000 photos of the stadium.

“There’s just something iconic about Wrigley,” he said. “When you’re a kid you go into Wrigley and you have all of these hopes and dreams for the team yourself.”

At 25 years old, Habura is working as an accountant at a downtown firm by day, but he lights up when practicing his passion for drone photography. He says he was fascinated by the way it allowed him to see the world from the sky and appreciate it’s beauty from above.

“No matter what the outlook is for your team, I think you should always be excited on Opening Day – cause anything can happen,” Habura said.

He approaches photography like the college track athlete he once was: a series of hurdles to overcome. Habura could say he’s getting the hang of it, learning to fly.

“Put in the miles, you’ll run faster; bad pictures, they’ll be good eventually,” he said.