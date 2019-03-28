× Chicago area hydrologic/river outlook

Minor flooding continues on the Rock River at Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland (green-shaded portions on the headlined map), while other segments of those rivers have fallen below flood, but are still running near bankfull. Similarly the length of the Fox River in Illinois continues a slow fall – but is still running near bankfull. See the latest complete summary issed by the Chicago National Weather Service below.

A cold front is expected to move south and east through our area this afternoon, becoming stationary and orienting west-east through central Illinois tonight. Low pressure is forecast to ripple east along the frontal boundary triggering bands of showers/thunderstorms that will spread from southwest to northeast tonight and again later Friday/Friday night. Heaviest rains totaling on the order of an inch to an inch and a half should occur mainly along and south of Interstate-80 with lesser rainfall the farther north you go.

Should this scenario play out, northern rivers may still see some rises and extended periods of bankfull flow or minor flooding, while rivers south of Interstate-80 such as the Illinois, Kankakee and Iroquois may experience more significant rises and possible flooding.

Essentially the Excessive Rainfall Outlook (map below) for Friday into Saturday shows the area along and south of Interstate-80 under a Marginal Risk of flood-producing rainfall.