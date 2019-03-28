Chicago area hydrologic/river outlook

Minor flooding continues on the Rock River at Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland (green-shaded portions on the headlined map), while other segments of those rivers have fallen below flood, but are still running near bankfull. Similarly the length of the Fox River in Illinois continues a slow fall – but is still running near bankfull. See the latest complete  summary issed by the Chicago National Weather Service below.

A cold front is expected to move south and east through our area this afternoon, becoming stationary and orienting west-east through central Illinois tonight. Low pressure is forecast to ripple east along the frontal boundary triggering bands of showers/thunderstorms that will spread from southwest to northeast tonight and again later Friday/Friday night. Heaviest rains totaling on the order of an inch to an inch and a half should occur mainly along and south of Interstate-80 with lesser rainfall the farther north you go.

Should this scenario play out, northern rivers may still see some rises and extended periods of bankfull flow or minor flooding, while rivers south of Interstate-80 such as the Illinois, Kankakee and Iroquois may experience more significant rises and possible flooding.

Essentially the Excessive Rainfall Outlook (map below) for Friday into Saturday shows the area along and south of Interstate-80 under a Marginal Risk of flood-producing rainfall.

Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Forecast

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warnings

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.36  07 AM Thu  -0.04



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.99  06 AM Thu  -0.21
Gurnee                 7.0     3.98  06 AM Thu  -0.16
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.20  07 AM Thu  -0.19
Des Plaines           15.0     9.82  07 AM Thu  -0.17
River Forest          16.0     6.19  07 AM Thu  -0.31
Riverside              7.5     3.25  07 AM Thu  -0.18

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.49  06 AM Thu  -0.25
Montgomery            13.0    12.72  06 AM Thu  -0.08
Dayton                12.0     9.24  07 AM Thu  -0.12

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.21  07 AM Thu   0.01



West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.86  07 AM Thu  -0.02

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.14  07 AM Thu  -0.06
Shorewood              6.5     2.60  07 AM Thu  -0.03

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.56  06 AM Thu  -0.08
Foresman              18.0     8.81  07 AM Thu  -0.25
Chebanse              16.0     5.59  07 AM Thu  -0.21
Iroquois              18.0     8.89  07 AM Thu  -0.29

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.30  07 AM Thu   0.00



Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.15  07 AM Thu  -0.17
Kouts                 11.0     6.88  07 AM Thu  -0.16
Shelby                 9.0     7.97  07 AM Thu  -0.15
Momence                5.0     2.95  07 AM Thu  -0.06
Wilmington             6.5     2.54  07 AM Thu  -0.07

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.31  06 AM Thu   0.16

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.49  07 AM Thu  -0.03

Munster               12.0     6.06  07 AM Thu   0.26
South Holland         16.5     6.17  07 AM Thu   0.14

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.53  07 AM Thu  -0.05

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.17  07 AM Thu  -0.05
Leonore               16.0     5.75  07 AM Thu  -0.13

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.32  07 AM Thu  -0.03
Ottawa               463.0   460.17  06 AM Thu   0.26
La Salle              20.0    18.03  07 AM Thu  -0.32

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.84  07 AM Thu  -0.04

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.10  06 AM Thu  -0.09
Perryville            12.0     7.52  06 AM Thu  -0.11

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.63  07 AM Thu  -0.40 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    10.01  06 AM Thu  -0.40
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MINOR
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     4.31  07 AM Thu  -0.33
Byron                 13.0    11.91  07 AM Thu  -0.41
Dixon                 16.0    13.89  06 AM Thu  -0.36

 

