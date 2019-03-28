Chicago area hydrologic/river outlook
Minor flooding continues on the Rock River at Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland (green-shaded portions on the headlined map), while other segments of those rivers have fallen below flood, but are still running near bankfull. Similarly the length of the Fox River in Illinois continues a slow fall – but is still running near bankfull. See the latest complete summary issed by the Chicago National Weather Service below.
A cold front is expected to move south and east through our area this afternoon, becoming stationary and orienting west-east through central Illinois tonight. Low pressure is forecast to ripple east along the frontal boundary triggering bands of showers/thunderstorms that will spread from southwest to northeast tonight and again later Friday/Friday night. Heaviest rains totaling on the order of an inch to an inch and a half should occur mainly along and south of Interstate-80 with lesser rainfall the farther north you go.
Should this scenario play out, northern rivers may still see some rises and extended periods of bankfull flow or minor flooding, while rivers south of Interstate-80 such as the Illinois, Kankakee and Iroquois may experience more significant rises and possible flooding.
Essentially the Excessive Rainfall Outlook (map below) for Friday into Saturday shows the area along and south of Interstate-80 under a Marginal Risk of flood-producing rainfall.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warnings
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.36 07 AM Thu -0.04
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.99 06 AM Thu -0.21
Gurnee 7.0 3.98 06 AM Thu -0.16
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.20 07 AM Thu -0.19
Des Plaines 15.0 9.82 07 AM Thu -0.17
River Forest 16.0 6.19 07 AM Thu -0.31
Riverside 7.5 3.25 07 AM Thu -0.18
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.49 06 AM Thu -0.25
Montgomery 13.0 12.72 06 AM Thu -0.08
Dayton 12.0 9.24 07 AM Thu -0.12
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.21 07 AM Thu 0.01
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.86 07 AM Thu -0.02
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.14 07 AM Thu -0.06
Shorewood 6.5 2.60 07 AM Thu -0.03
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.56 06 AM Thu -0.08
Foresman 18.0 8.81 07 AM Thu -0.25
Chebanse 16.0 5.59 07 AM Thu -0.21
Iroquois 18.0 8.89 07 AM Thu -0.29
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.30 07 AM Thu 0.00
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.15 07 AM Thu -0.17
Kouts 11.0 6.88 07 AM Thu -0.16
Shelby 9.0 7.97 07 AM Thu -0.15
Momence 5.0 2.95 07 AM Thu -0.06
Wilmington 6.5 2.54 07 AM Thu -0.07
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.31 06 AM Thu 0.16
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.49 07 AM Thu -0.03
Munster 12.0 6.06 07 AM Thu 0.26
South Holland 16.5 6.17 07 AM Thu 0.14
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.53 07 AM Thu -0.05
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.17 07 AM Thu -0.05
Leonore 16.0 5.75 07 AM Thu -0.13
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.32 07 AM Thu -0.03
Ottawa 463.0 460.17 06 AM Thu 0.26
La Salle 20.0 18.03 07 AM Thu -0.32
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.84 07 AM Thu -0.04
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.10 06 AM Thu -0.09
Perryville 12.0 7.52 06 AM Thu -0.11
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.63 07 AM Thu -0.40 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.01 06 AM Thu -0.40
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MINOR
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 4.31 07 AM Thu -0.33
Byron 13.0 11.91 07 AM Thu -0.41
Dixon 16.0 13.89 06 AM Thu -0.36