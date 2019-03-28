× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ San Jose

➢ The Blackhawks fell to the Coyotes, 1-0, in Arizona on Tuesday, their first 1-0 loss since March 9, 2017, and their first 1-0 road loss since November 23, 2011. Chicago has now gone six straight games without scoring three goals.

➢ Since returning from injury on February 27, Corey Crawford is 7-4-1, and has allowed zero or one goal in six of his 12 games, posting a GAA of 2.23 and a save percentage of .925 – both numbers are in the top six in the league in that span (minimum 10 games).

➢ San Jose has won both meetings between these teams this season, getting a 7-3 win in Chicago in December and a 5-2 win at home on March 3. The Blackhawks have lost four straight in San Jose, getting outscored 17-6 in those games.

➢ The Sharks lost to the Red Wings, 3-2, at home on Monday, extending their losing streak to a season-high six games (0-5-1), their longest since a six-game streak in March 2017. They haven’t lost seven in a row since February 2013.

➢ Tomas Hertl scored in the loss to Detroit, his second in three games and his career-high 33 rd of the season. With 32 assists, he has the 21 st 30-30 season in San Jose history, and the first since Joe Pavelski in 2015-16.