Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ San Jose

Posted 3:47 PM, March 28, 2019, by
The Blackhawks fell to the Coyotes, 1-0, in Arizona on Tuesday, their first 1-0 loss since March 9, 2017, and their first 1-0 road loss since November 23, 2011. Chicago has now gone six straight games without scoring three goals.
Since returning from injury on February 27, Corey Crawford is 7-4-1, and has allowed zero or one goal in six of his 12 games, posting a GAA of 2.23 and a save percentage of .925 – both numbers are in the top six in the league in that span (minimum 10 games).
San Jose has won both meetings between these teams this season, getting a 7-3 win in Chicago in December and a 5-2 win at home on March 3. The Blackhawks have lost four straight in San Jose, getting outscored 17-6 in those games.
The Sharks lost to the Red Wings, 3-2, at home on Monday, extending their losing streak to a season-high six games (0-5-1), their longest since a six-game streak in March 2017. They haven’t lost seven in a row since February 2013.
Tomas Hertl scored in the loss to Detroit, his second in three games and his career-high 33rd of the season. With 32 assists, he has the 21st 30-30 season in San Jose history, and the first since Joe Pavelski in 2015-16.
Both teams’ offenses have been at their strongest in the opening period – San Jose’s 94 first-period goals are second only to Tampa Bay (100) this season, while Chicago’s 83 such goals rank third.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.