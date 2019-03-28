× Bears trade Jordan Howard to Eagles for 2020 late round pick

The Chicago Bears have traded running back Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.

“Conditions of the trade could potentially flex the pick to a 2020 fifth rounder,” the Bears said in a statement Thursday.

Howard completed his third NFL campaign for the Bears in 2018 after being drafted by the club in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of Indiana University. He played in 47 games with 44 starts for the Bears, carrying the ball 778 times for 3,370 yards (4.3 avg) and 24 touchdowns. He also recorded 72 catches for 568 yards (7.9 avg) and a score.

In 2016 Howard set a Bears rookie rushing record with his 1,313 yards and became the second-youngest Bears running back to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. His 1,313 yards ranked second in the NFL that season behind Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, marking the first time since the 1970 merger that two rookies finished 1-2 in the NFL in rushing. Later that season Howard became the first Bears rookie running back to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965.

In 2017, Howard became the fastest Bear to reach 2,000 career yards (24 games), doing so faster than Walter Payton (26 games) and Gale Sayers (28 games) and became first Bear ever to rush for 1,000+ yards in each of his first two seasons. Then last season Howard rushed for 935 yards on 250 carries with nine touchdowns.

Howard has 13 100-yard rushing games in his career, tied for third most in the NFL in that span. He exits Chicago ranking eighth on the Bears all-time rushing list with his 3,370 yards.