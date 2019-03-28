Alan Menken performs and talks about the stories behind his award-winning music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alan Menken is an Oscar, Tony, and Grammy award-winning composer and pianist. His works include songs from some of the most popular Disney movies such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid. He is also responsible for creating iconic songs for Broadway titles including Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Sister Act, and A Bronx Tale. He also has works in movies including Captain America: The First Avenger and the film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

For one night only, on Saturday, March 30th, Menken will be performing at the Auditorium Theatre. The one-man-show will include performances of songs like “Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid), “Somewhere That’s Green” (Little Shop of Horrors), “A Whole New World” (Aladdin), and “Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast). Not only will he performing his beloved songs, but he will also be telling stories from his expansive career.

A Whole New World of Alan Menken

Auditorium Theatre

50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: AuditoriumTheatre.org