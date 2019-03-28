3-year-old safe after 2 men carjack mother’s vehicle: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was reunited with her mother after two men jumped into her mother’s vehicle and drove away with the child still inside.

Police said the girl and her mother were on the 900 block of West Pershing Road at a car wash around 6:40 p.m. Maiolei Tan was drying off her SUV and wiping water off the passenger side when two men jumped into the car with her daughter inside and drove away.

Tan said she forgot to turn off the engine and the keys were still in key ignition. She immediately called 911.

The car was later recovered by police on the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue with the 3-year-old still inside.

No one was injured and the little girl was reunited with her mother.

One man was taken into custody, while the other is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.