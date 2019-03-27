Read the full transcript from Jussie Smollett’s court appearance

CHICAGO — WGN has obtained the transcript from Jussie Smollett’s Tuesday court appearance in which Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges.

He had been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Chicago police say he staged a racial and homophobic attack in the city in January. Those charges will be now be wiped from Smollett’s record.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement.