“Pneumonia front” hits mid-afternoon—temps to dive 15-20° in 1-2 hours which follow; spotty showers into Friday build into more general rain Friday night; wet snow chances Saturday not yet a slam dunk-but being monitored
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend
-
Campaign worker’s death prompts claims of electoral intimidation
-
-
Unsettled week ahead; weather to turn colder by Friday
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
-
High winds stop, wind chills make for a chilly Monday morning
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
-
USPS to resume mail delivery in Chicago starting Friday
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
A Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain covers counties northwest and far west of Chicago until late Friday morning – Wind Advisory for gusts to 50 mph entire Chicago area late afternoon and overnight