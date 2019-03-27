Phil Thompson joins Sports Feed on Tuesday

Posted 1:24 AM, March 27, 2019, by

CHICAGO - He's a reporter who covers a number of different sports here in the Windy City.

So naturally, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune had a lot of topics to discuss during his most recent appearance on the show.

From the White Sox to the Cubs, from his Charles Tillman story along with the end of the Bulls' second season of rebuilding, he touched on all of them during his two segments with Josh Frydman on Tuesday night.

You can check out the discussion with the guys on the program on CLTV by clicking on the video above or below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.