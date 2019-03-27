Measles reported in Cook County; patient visited several locations in Chicago, suburbs

Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Cook County.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said Wednesday a resident in the north suburbs recently traveled to another country with “ongoing measles transmission.”

“The case was confirmed on Mar. 26, 2019, and is no longer infectious, but may have exposed others before realizing s/he was sick,” CCDP said in a statement.

The person visited the following locations on the following dates:

Note: Two hours have been added to the time after the individual left, since the measles virus can linger in the air for two hours.

Symptoms of measles include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If you visited the following locations on the days and times listed below and are experiencing symptoms, officials want you to call your healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency department to make special arrangements for evaluation and protect other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

People with questions can call the following numbers:

Suburban Cook County residents: CCDPH at 708-836-8699.

Evanston residents: Evanston Health Department at 847-448-4311.

Chicago residents: Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-746-5380 and select option 1.

Visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Health officials said they are working with businesses to contact employees who were present during the potential exposure times. The healthcare facilities where the patient was evaluated are working to identify all possible areas of exposure and notify susceptible patients, staff, and visitors. The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and hospitals during this investigation and information is subject to change.