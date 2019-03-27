Man charged with DUI sprayed Axe body spray in mouth to cover smell of alcohol, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man accused of driving drunk tried to use body spray to fool South Carolina deputies, according to WHNS.

Efren Mencia Ramirez is charged with driving without a license, no proof of insurance, open container violation and driving under the influence.

On Saturday, Spartanburg County deputies stopped Ramirez on Interstate 85 after they said he was speeding and swerving into other lanes.

Deputies said Ramirez sprayed Axe body spray in his mouth to try to hide the smell of alcohol.

There was a 12-pack of beer in the car and nearly all the cans were open, deputies said.

Ramirez had a blood alcohol content of .15.

A passenger in the car was also charged with an open container violation.