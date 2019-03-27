Lunchbreak: Healthy game time recipes for March Madness

Recipes:

Blue Cheese Dip for Veggies

  • ¾ cup Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • Mix all ingredients together and reserve for your veggie platter

 White Bean Chicken Chili

  • 1 cup Chobani® Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • ¾ cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 pound ½” dice boneless, skinless chicken breast, or pulled rotisserie chicken
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 3 cups canned and rinsed cannellini beans
  • ¼ cup canned chopped green chili peppers
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock

 

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
  • Stir in chicken, cumin, oregano, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chicken browns, about 8 minutes.
  • Add beans, chili peppers, and stock to pot. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.
  • Remove pot from heat. Fold yogurt into chili until fully incorporated and serve.

 

