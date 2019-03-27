Lunchbreak: Healthy game time recipes for March Madness
Amanda Puck
Recipes:
Blue Cheese Dip for Veggies
- ¾ cup Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- Mix all ingredients together and reserve for your veggie platter
White Bean Chicken Chili
- 1 cup Chobani® Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- ¾ cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 pound ½” dice boneless, skinless chicken breast, or pulled rotisserie chicken
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 3 cups canned and rinsed cannellini beans
- ¼ cup canned chopped green chili peppers
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
- Stir in chicken, cumin, oregano, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until chicken browns, about 8 minutes.
- Add beans, chili peppers, and stock to pot. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.
- Remove pot from heat. Fold yogurt into chili until fully incorporated and serve.