Kim Foxx denies Smollett received special treatment

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx spoke out Wednesday for the first time since charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett.

Foxx explained to WGN News why her office dropped all 16 charges against Jussie Smollett.

“Based on the nature of the offense and his background, this was a just outcome,” she said. “Justice takes many forms.”

Foxx said dropping the charges was not an anomaly and instead an example of an “alternative prosecution.”

“The Alternative Prosecutions Unit gives people, even those we believe committed a crime, opportunity to participate in some alternative to court involvement.”

Foxx listed community service and restitution as examples of these alternatives.

Smollett forfeited his $10,000 bond and performed recent community service with the Rainbow Push Coalition.

“Some people don’t plead guilty and are still afforded these opportunities,” Foxx said.

Foxx cited Smollett’s Class 4 felony charges as reason why her officer proceeded with an “alternative prosecution.”

“In Illinois, is the lowest level of a felony. It’s a step up from a misdemeanor,” Foxx said. “ Most likely, people who are convicted of a Class 4 aren’t sent to prison. They are giving some form of probation or diversion. … If they don’t have a long rap sheet or a violence in their background, and because of the nature of the offense, alternative prosecution is a method we recommend.”

In February, Foxx’s office said she was recusing herself from the Smollett case in order to avoid a potential conflict of interest “based upon familiarity with potential witnesses.”

The case was eventually handed off to First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Magats.

Magats admits he believes Smollett is guilty, but his office’s priority is on violent crime.

Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime attack in January. A grand jury indicted him on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but in a surprise move, prosecutors agreed to drop those charges and have the court records sealed.

“The court file should never have been sealed in the first place,” Foxx said.