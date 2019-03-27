Hollywood reacts to Jussie Smollett being cleared of all charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Associates and friends of Jussie Smollett are reacting to the news that all charges against the actor have been dropped.

Smollett was involved in a nearly two-month long investigation and was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Chicago police say he staged a racial and homophobic attack in the city in January.

Prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett Tuesday.

20th Century and Fox Entertainment announced its support for Smollett, saying: “Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed."

The 'Empire writers' Twitter account tweeted out a winky face emoji, adding “See y’all Wednesday.”

Taraji P. Henson, Smollett's colleague on the hit show "Empire," told USA today she believed his guiltlessness from the start.

"I'm happy that the truth has finally been set free, because I knew it all along," Henson said. "We're all happy for him, and thank God the truth prevailed."

Director Ava DuVernay shared one of her previous tweets about the case that reads, "Despite the inconsistencies, I can't blindly believe Chicago PD. The department that covered up shooting Laquan McDonald over a dozen times? That operated an off-site torture facility? That one? I'll wait. Whatever the outcome, this won't stop me from believing others. It can't."

Actor Devon Sawa tweeted, "The Smollett announcement is yet another example of how our court system is broken. Lawyers look for loopholes and mistakes and then negotiate deals."

Following a court appearance Tuesday, Smollett addressed the media, saying: "I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one," Smollett told reporters on Tuesday. "I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of doing what I was accused of."