Empowering women through different initiatives in the workplace

We're talking to several women who work for companies that support and empowers women through different initiatives

Talbots: Beth Muszynski- Talbots District Director for the Greater Chicagoland area

Vosges Haut-Chocolat & Wild Ophelia: Katrina Markoff- Founder and CEO

Kendra Scott: Tara Cruise- Community Relations & Events Manager

Talbots is a national women’s retail brand designed for smart shoppers who rely on gracious service, great quality and timeless pieces.For the fourth year in a row, Talbots and O, The Oprah Magazine have joined forces to create a co-branded, 5-piece capsule collection that benefits female empowerment network, Dress For Success. Receiving 30% of all collection proceeds, this organization gives ambitious women the tools and resources to enter the workforce prepared and looking the part.Supporting this cause is so simple! Viewers can get involved by shopping the 5-piece collection and making additional monetary donations online and/or in-stores!

Wild Ophelia: A sister company to Chicago’s Vosges Haut- Chocolat: Katrina - http://www.wildophelia.com/

Brand Mission: Wild Ophelia is a fair trade and non-GMO chocolate line that embodies the spirit and flavors of America. Ophelia is the brand's maverick muse who is passionate about exceptional ingredients from farmers and artisans, fostering fellow female entrepreneurs, and living the American dream.

How they empower women: A portion of sales from Wild Ophelia products fund the Wild Ophelia Accelerator program, created by Katrina Markoff to encourage, educate and help propel American high school and college girls who have entrepreneurial dreams in food. To fulfill this mission, Wild Ophelia provides three ambitious girls per year with the funds and mentorship needed to start a business.

How to get involved: The best way for viewers to support the Wild Ophelia Accelerator program is by shopping the products, as a portion of all sales directly benefits the program

Kendra Scott: Tara - https://www.kendrascott.com

Brand Mission: We are led by our namesake Kendra Scott, who is originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, before moving to Austin Texas where she opened her first stores. Kendra from the beginning built the brand on our 3 pillars of family, fashion and philanthropy. She has always been committed to helping make a positive impact on local communities. We are a lifestyle brand focused on our customer and the causes closest to their hearts.

How they empower women: Through our beautiful jewelry we can give back in many ways. One of them is through our Women Empowerment charm. This charm is a blooming rose that can be worn on a necklace or bracelet and 50% of the proceeds will support Women for Women International and their mission to help women survivors of war to rebuild their lives. This lasts all year long.

How to get involved: We have 5 Chicagoland stores - at 900 N. Michigan Ave, Southport and in the suburbs at Old Orchard, Deer Park and Oakbrook. We invite you to come in to shop with us! We love to learn what matters to our customers most and of course help our customers find the perfect jewelry for themselves and their loved ones too!