× Chicago police release Jussie Smollett case files

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released its police reports in the Jussie Smollett case in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from WGN.

CPD provided WGN with two reports. Both reports have redactions.

Smollett had been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Chicago police say he staged a racial and homophobic attack in the city in January. Those charges will be now be wiped from Smollett’s record.

You can read the reports below:

Report 1

Report 2

WGN’s news team is analyzing the reports now, and will update this story soon.