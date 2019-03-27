Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Portland
- Jusuf Nurkic had a career season in 2018-19. He joins five All-Stars as the only players to average 15.0+ points, 10.0+ rebounds, 3.0+ assists and 1.0+ block this season – the others are Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic.
- The Trail Blazers have won four straight over the Bulls dating back to December 2016, and Portland has won on six of its last seven trips to Chicago dating back to March 2012.
- Portland scored 148 points in a double-overtime win over the Nets on Monday, its highest scoring game since March 15, 1992 (148 vs. Boston in double-overtime).
- Damian Lillard has 156 points and 53 assists in his last five games. The only other players with 150+ points and 50+ assists in any five-game span this season are Trae Young, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
- The Bulls play tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. The team is 5-7 (.417) with zero days’ rest this season, compared to 16-47 (.254) with at least one day between games.
- Shaquille Harrison had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals last time out. He is the third Bulls player with such a game this season – Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr. have each done so once.