Both mayoral candidates made donations to Kim Foxx

WGN Investigates

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emmanuel blasted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office for dismissing the charges against Jussie Smollett. As Chicago heads toward an election of a new mayor, the candidate’s words were not so harsh.

WGN Investigates took a look and found that both mayoral candidates made donations to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Before Foxx recused herself in the Smollett case, even before she was the Foxx was the chief of staff for County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle. Preckwinkle’s campaign donated a lot of money to get Foxx. They donated more than $300,000, which included a $250,000 contribution.

Lori Lightfoot donated money as well — about $1,000 in 2017.

“I have a lot of confidence in the State’s Attorney office particularly under the leadership of Kim Fox, but we need to know those answers,” Lightfoot said.

While Chicagoans try to make sense of what happened in this case, the mayoral candidates faced new questions about the case – less than a week before the election.