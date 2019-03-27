Andy Behrens talks fantasy baseball and the start of the MLB season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the night before the start of the MLB season, and it's one that people have been waiting for.

Another unusual offseason of free agent moves have fans craving baseball games that actually count here at the end of March.

Along with that, many fans are getting their fantasy baseball rosters set on the eve of the beginning of the season on Thursday afternoon and evening

Andy Behrens of Yahoo Sports discussed both of those on Sports Feed Wednesday with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur. They discussed the Cubs & White Sox at length along with the start of fantasy baseball season, and you can watch his segments in the video above or below.