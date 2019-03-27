After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.

Wednesday, March 27

As high pressure pulls off to the east, winds pick up from the southwest, flowing up the backside of the departing high pressure.

Windy and milder. Sun fades behind gradually increasing cloudiness. SW winds increase to 20-30 mph by afternoon. Late-day highs touch on the 60 degree mark. Clouds thicken with an increasing chance of showers and mild overnight.

Thursday, March 28

Mildest day of the week despite cloudiness and a chance of showers. Temps top 60° in most areas, then fall dramatically into the 40s as a cold front moves through from the north. SW winds 15-25 mph shift NE as the cold front passes.

Friday, March 29

Cloudy, rather raw. Rain develops with embedded t-storms. 1-2 inches of rain will likely cause renewed rises and possible flooding on area rivers. East winds 10-20 mph hold readings in the 30s at the lakefront, lower 40s well inland.

Saturday, March 30

Blustery and cold. Wet snow possibly mixed with rain early, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Clearing and colder at night. Gusty N/NE winds.

Sunday, March 31

Mostly sunny, but cold as high pressure builds into the region. Afternoon temps peak around 40 degrees. Light on-shore easterly winds shift to the south late. Clear and cold again at night.

Monday, April 1

Scattered clouds – southwest winds boost afternoon readings close to the 50 degree mark. Partly cloudy overnight.

Tuesday, April 2

Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Scattered clouds overnight. Light southerly winds.