2 killed in crash on West Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a crash on the city’s West Side.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Roosevelt and Kedzie in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The identities of the victims involved have not yet been released.

An investigation is underway.

Two people killed in morning crash near Roosevelt/Kedzie. Details ahead on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/ga93JZWp54 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 27, 2019