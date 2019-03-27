11-year-old Chicago girl writes book about living with Celiac disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Kristen Adam, 11, lives with Celiac disease—an auto-immune disorder that is triggered by an allergy to gluten protein.

Gluten is usually found in grains such as rye, barley and wheat.

Living gluten free can be very challenging as there are many foods that contain it.

So, Kristen enlisted the help of her teacher, and wrote a book about living with the disease.

"I wrote this book so kids with Celiac's disease didn't feel lonely how I did in the beginning when I was first diagnosed," Adam said.

Adam's book is called "Dear Celiac" and can be found on Amazon.