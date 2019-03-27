1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Humboldt Park gas station

CHICAGO — One man was fatally shot and two others were injured after a shooting at a Humboldt Park gas station.

Police said the three were shot at a gas station near Division Street and Monticello Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The men were standing in a parking lot when someone in a dark colored vehicle drove up and fired shots.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was stabilized at Stroger Hospital. A 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was stabilized at the same hospital. A third man, a 20-year-old, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead.

No one was taken into custody.

