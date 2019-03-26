× What are the statistics for the city’s first springtime occurrence of 80 degrees?

Dear Tom,

You recently mentioned the earliest in the spring that Chicago gets a temperature of 70 degrees. I prefer temperatures warmer than that. What are the statistics for the city’s first springtime occurrence of 80 degrees?

Joan Marston, Chicago

Dear Joan,

Chicago’s official temperature records in the spring date from 1871. The earliest reading of 80 degrees occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature reached 80 degrees. The second-earliest was on March 12, 1990, when it jumped to 81 degrees.

When Chicago has experienced chilly springs, the onset of the first 80-degree temperature has been considerably delayed. The most delayed occurrence was in the chilly spring of 1884, when the first reading of 80 degrees was a temperature of 83, not registered until June 18th. And in 1878 the first 80-degree reading was delayed until June 15, with 82 degrees.